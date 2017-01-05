Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in South Loop crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash late Sunday in the South Loop, authorities said.

About 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of South Indiana and found two people inside a 2011 Lincoln sedan that was disabled near a brick embankment, according to Chicago Police. Damage to the vehicle suggested it was involved in a traffic crash.

A 52-year-old man was extricated from the sedan by Chicago Fire Department personnel, police said. The driver, a female of an unknown age, was also removed.

Both of them were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The female suffered injuries to her right leg.

The circumstances leading to the crash are currently unknown, police said. The police Major Accidents Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.