Police: Man dead, another wounded in West Side shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Three men were in a vehicle heading east in the 4500 block of West Lexington at 9:47 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver started shooting, police said.

A backseat passenger, 21, and a front seat passenger, 23, were both shot in the head, police said. The driver, 26, was not injured, and he drove the victims to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at West Suburban, according to police. The 23-year-old man’s condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital.