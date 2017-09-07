Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

A male and a female, whose ages were unknown, were in a vehicle at 7:52 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Western when someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them, police said.

The male was shot in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female was shot in an unknown part of the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.