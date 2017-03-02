Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Logan Square shooting

Crime scene tape marks off the car in which two men were shot early Friday in Logan Square, leaving one dead, police said. | Network Video Productions

A man was killed and his coworker wounded in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting early Friday on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 2:30 a.m., they were driving in the 3700 block of West Fullerton when a black four-door vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside it opened fire, police said.

The passenger, thought to be about 20, was shot in the head and neck. He died at the scene, police said.

The 20-year-old driver was treated and released from Norwegian American Hospital with a hand wound. No one was in custody for the attack.

It was the city’s first fatal shooting since Tuesday night, a span of nearly 55 hours that marked Chicago’s longest stretch without a gun homicide so far this year.