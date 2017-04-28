Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Longwood Manor shooting

A 27-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 5:32 p.m., both men were in the 200 block of West 98th Place when someone opened fire and they were struck, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old took himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately known where he was wounded.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right abdomen, police said. He also took himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.