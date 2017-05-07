Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Police investigate after a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday in the 4000 block of West Lake. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One person was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The victims were standing in an alley at 12:26 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Lake when someone fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

His body could be seen lying on the sidewalk under the Green Line tracks on Lake while people went in and out of a busy liquor store nearby on Pulaski.

A 37-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the side of his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.