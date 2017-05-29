Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Englewood shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man were standing in the street about 9:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Harvard when a male approached them and opened fire, police said.

One of the 17-year-old boys was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The other 17-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital. Both of their conditions had stabilized.