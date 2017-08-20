Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 6:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Polk, police said. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds to the left leg, police said. They both were taken in good condition to an area hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.