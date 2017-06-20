Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Near West Side shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Near West Side neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. when four people got out of a dark colored vehicle in the 200 block of South Hoyne and fired at the men as they stood on a corner, Chicago Police said.

A 26-year-old man who was shot in his chest was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left knee. He as also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death. Area Central detectives were investigating.