Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in North Chicago crash

One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash early Friday in north suburban North Chicago, police said.

The crash happened at 1:58 a.m. on U.S. 41 north of Casimir Pulaski Drive, according to North Chicago police.

Six people were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after the crash, and one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

All lanes of U.S. 41 remain closed “until further notice,” police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting North Chicago police with the crash investigation.