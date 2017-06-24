Police: 1 dead, 9 shot in first 7 hours of weekend in Chicago

Almost 300 people have been shot so far in a deadly June, with the latest string of weekend shootings leaving a man dead and at least nine more people wounded across Chicago in the first seven hours of the weekend.

Almost 1,650 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 290 have died.

Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in the city. Over the same weekend last year, at least 47 people were shot, 8 of them fatally, from June 24, 2016, to June 27, 2016.

This weekend’s killing happened Friday night when a 21-year-old man was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said. He was standing on a porch in the 4700 block of West West End Avenue when two males who got out of a yellow vehicle, walked up to him and began firing.

He was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 11:55 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5800 block of West Ohio found a 28-year-old man laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 45 minutes earlier, a man who was shot Friday evening walked out of a West Side hospital, refusing treatment. The man, who was thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the right side about 11:10 p.m., police said. He walked into Stroger Hospital and later walked out against medical advice without receiving treatment. He was “highly uncooperative” with officers and refused to tell them the address of the shooting. Officers did not know his identity.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was seriously wounded at 10:15 p.m. in a Cragin neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. The 38-year-old was standing in an alley in the 4900 block of West Wolfram when a black vehicle drove up to him, police said. Four males got out of the vehicle and one began shooting at the man, striking him in the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Earlier Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in his abdomen at 7:24 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood by someone firing from a dark-colored sedan in the 4900 block of West Rice, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two minutes earlier, two men — ages 24 and 29 — were shot in the 6700 block of South Stony Island, police said. The younger man was shot in the arm and the leg, and the older man was shot in the arm. They were taken to Trinity Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

At least three more people have been wounded in other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday night. Follow city violence with the Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.

Last weekend, 57 people were shot — eight of them fatally.