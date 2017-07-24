Police: 1 dead, another hurt in Archer Heights rollover crash

A person was killed and another was hurt Sunday evening in a rollover crash in the Southwest Side Archer Heights neighborhood, police said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a 1996 GMC Carryall about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Avers when he rear-ended a 2003 Jeep SUV that was stopped in traffic, according to Chicago Police. The GMC flipped over when it hit the Jeep.

A female passenger in the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene after she possibly fell out of the SUV, police said. Her age was unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old woman, wasn’t injured, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.