Police: 1 in custody after firing gun at Division Red Line station

A person is in custody after firing a gun when an argument broke out at the Clark and Division Red Line station early Saturday on the Near North Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 3 a.m., a man got in an argument with another male while he was walking down the stairs to the station’s platform, police said.

The other person then took out a handgun and fired shots in the man’s direction before running away into the tunnel, police said. The man was not injured, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The person who fired shots was arrested at the North and Clybourn Station, police said. Charges against him were pending Saturday morning.