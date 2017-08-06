Police: 1 in custody after man stabbed to death in Back of the Yards

A suspect was in custody early Thursday after a man was stabbed to death in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 44-year-old man was stabbed in the body shortly before 4 a.m. during a fight with the male suspect inside a home in the 2100 block of West 54th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related and the suspect was in custody early Thursday. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.