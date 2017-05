Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Avalon Park shooting

One person was killed and another was wounded Thursday afternoon in an Avalon Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Kimbark, police said.

One person was shot in the body and died, police said. The other person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

More details, including the ages and genders of people and the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available.