Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police.

The two men — ages 34 and 36 — were standing on the sidewalk at 9:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan when a black SUV approached them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The older man was struck in the leg and also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody Thursday night.