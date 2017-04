Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 1:05 p.m. at 97th and Yale, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. Police said he is a documented gang member.