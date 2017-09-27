Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in South Deering shooting

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The males, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were both shot in the abdomen at 8:09 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 102nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males was found in a gangway between buildings in the block and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

The other male showed up at Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.