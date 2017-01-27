Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

A man was shot to death and two others were wounded in city shootings in the first seven hours of the weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The fatal shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 129th Place and found the 34-year-old with gunshot wounds to his head and thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the fatality.

Before that, a man was seriously wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The 35-year-old was shot just before 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ridgeland, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 31-year-old man was the victim in the weekend’s first shooting, which happened just after 4 p.m. in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side. He was shot in the chest and leg in the 1800 block of South Racine, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Last weekend, 53 people were shot in Chicago, six of them fatally.

