Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and two were wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting late Friday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:45 p.m., the three victims were standing in the front yard of a home in the 5900 block of South Union when three gunmen walked up and opened fire, police said.

One man was shot repeatedly. He died at the scene, police said.

A 23-year-old man shot in the chest was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, and a 29-year-old man shot in the right leg was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. His condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting early Saturday.