Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

A man was killed and three other men have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5:30 p.m. Friday night, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning in the University Village neighborhood when a 30-year-old man was found shot to death, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was found when officers responded to a report of a man slumped over inside a running vehicle about 9:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released Saturday night.

The weekend’s most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 25-year-old man was driving in the 10300 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the arm by an unknown person, police said. He took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where his condition was stabilized.

Late Friday night a man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood during an argument. The 23-year-old said he was on the sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw when someone pulled up in a vehicle and offered him cash to buy drugs, police said. They started arguing about the authenticity of the money, and the person produced a gun and shot the man in the knee. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening when someone shot a man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.The 23-year-old showed up at Mercy Hospital about 5:45 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators think he was wounded when carrying out a robbery about 15 minutes earlier in the 4800 block of South Wolcott. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Track all the weekend shootings here.