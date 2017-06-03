Police: 1 killed, 6 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

A man was killed and at least six more were wounded in shootings Monday on the South and West sides of the city, according to Chicago Police.

The homicide — the city’s first in more than a week, ending Chicago’s longest killing-free stretch in at least four years — happened about 6:30 p.m. in Chicago Lawn, where someone shot a 30-year-old man in the neck as he sat in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Claremont. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

The latest shooting happened about 8 p.m. in Avalon Park, where a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 8100 block of South Blackstone, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

About 1:45 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot in the chest and arm in Roseland’s 10000 block of South Calumet, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A little over an hour earlier, at least two gunmen walked out of an Austin gangway in the first block of North Cicero and shot a 53-year-old man in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai. The shooters took off in a black minivan.

Just after 2 a.m., a 44-year-old man got into a fight with a female in the Burnside neighborhood’s 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, and she shot him in the cheek and abdomen, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Monday’s first shooting happened about the same time in East Garfield Park. Two men, ages 27 and 30, were driving in the 400 block of North Sacramento when a black car pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, hitting the younger man in the forehead and grazing the older man’s shoulder, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at Norwegian American Hospital.

The Burnside and East Garfield Park attacks capped a weekend with 23 people shot in Chicago. Nearly 550 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Ninety-eight of the victims have died.