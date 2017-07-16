Police: 1 man dead, another wounded in Lawndale shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

A male approached and shot the men at 1:06 a.m. while they were standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Arthington, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 31-year-old man died with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The other man, 32, was shot in the right leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.