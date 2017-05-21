Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in Austin shooting

One man was killed and two other people were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the West Side, police said.

The group was walking at 1:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when shots rang out and they were all struck, according to Chicago Police.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand and a 33-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. They were both also taken to Stroger Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.