Police: Man shot dead on Far South Side

A man was fatally shot in the left eye on Tuesday night in Roseland on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 9 p.m., the 30-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 10000 block of South Michigan when someone in a dark-colored car opened fire. He died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.