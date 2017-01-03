Police: 1 stabbed, 1 injured in ‘random’ attack at Waukegan store

A suspect is in custody after two teens were wounded in a “random” attack at a grocery store in north suburban Waukegan on Wednesday night, police said.

Emergency crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at the Super Fresh Market at 1700 N. Lewis Ave., according to a statement from Waukegan police.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who was found and arrested behind another business nearby, police said.

Two males in their late teens took themselves to a hospital with minor injuries. One had been stabbed, and the other suffered unspecified injuries in the “altercation” with the suspect, police said.

“At this time, detectives believe this is a random act of violence,” according to police, who said a pocketknife used in the attack was recovered.

Charges were pending Wednesday night.