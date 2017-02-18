Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5000 block of South Ashland found a 23-year-old man in a building with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a 28-year-old man nearby who had run away and was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown and no one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.