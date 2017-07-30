Police: 10-year-old girl missing from Albany Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side since Saturday evening.

Rijah Williams was last seen about 7:25 p.m. at the playground in the 3800 block of West Sunnyside, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She may be in the area of the McDonald’s restaurant near Lawrence and Springfield, police said.

Williams is described as a 110-pound, 4-foot-10 black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was wearing a purple t-shirt with a Monster High logo, dark jeans and purple shoes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.