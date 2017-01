Police: $1,000 reward for info in Naperville identity theft

Police in west suburban Naperville are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a man linked to an identity theft investigation.

The alleged theft has been happening since November, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

Police released photos of a suspect Tuesday. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.