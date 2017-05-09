Police: $1,000 reward offered for Naperville burglary info

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a June burglary in the western suburb.

Police are investigating the June 23 theft of scrap electronic components from PC Update, 710 E. Ogden Ave., according to a statement from Naperville Crime Stoppers.

A large supply of computer processing chips, circuit boards and other computer parts were stolen when the business was closed, the statement said.

Anyone with information should call CRIME STOPPERS at (630) 420-6006.