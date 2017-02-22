Police: 12-year-old girl missing after running away from school

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from school after being dropped off Wednesday morning in the Northwest Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Ismerai Maisonet ran away from school after being dropped off near Kimball and Hirsch, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.