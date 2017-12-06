Police: 13-year-old girl stabbed to death in Sheridan Park

A 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death Sunday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

The girl suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma about 9:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Beacon, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Police said the girl was thought to have suffered the injuries during a domestic dispute, but the specific circumstances were not known.

Detectives had “positive leads on a possible offender” early Monday as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.