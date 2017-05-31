Police: 14-year-old girl missing from Old Irving Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl missing from the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side since Tuesday evening.

Perla Avila was last contacted about 7:30 p.m. and is reported missing from the 4600 block of West Grace, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 110-pound, 4-foot-9 Hispanic girl, with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion, police said. Avila was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Police said she may be in Springfield.

Anyone with information on Avila’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.