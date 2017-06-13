Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in West Lawn

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death late Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., a white Dodge Charger was trailing a red Chevrolet Trailblazer in the 5900 block of South Pulaski when someone in the Charger fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The teenager, who was sitting in the back seat of the Trailblazer, was struck in the back and head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.