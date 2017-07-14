Police: 15-year-old boy found burglar in Evanston home

A man is facing burglary charges after a teenager caught him rummaging through a bedroom of a north suburban home Thursday night, authorities said.

The teenager heard a dog barking at 8:18 p.m. at his home in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue in Evanston, according to Evanston police.

When he went to check on the noise, he saw 52-year-old Creed McGee, whom he recognized from the neighborhood, rummaging through a bedroom, police said.

McGee ran away when the boy confronted him, police said. Officers found him in a yard across the street and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed he had entered the home through a rear window, but nothing was reported missing.

McGee, who lives in Evanston, was charged with a felony count of residential burglary, police said.

His bond was set at $25,000, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 7.