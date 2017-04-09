Police: 15-year-old boy shot to death during argument in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Monday evening during an argument in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

He was on the sidewalk at 7:49 p.m. in front of a home in the 1500 block of South Drake when he started arguing with a group of people, according to Chicago Police. During the argument, someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the back.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.