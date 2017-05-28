Police: 15-year-old boy killed, 1 person wounded in Lawndale shooting

Eight people were killed, including a sheriff's deputy, during a shooting spree at three homes in Mississippi. | File photo

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South St. Louis, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said.

The second person, a female whose age was unknown, suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.