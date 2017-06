Police: 16-year-old boy shot dead in Lawndale drive-by

A 16-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening in a West Side Lawndale neighborhood drive-by shooting, police said.

He was standing outside at 7:23 p.m. when a red four-door car drove up in the 1200 block of South Avers and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.