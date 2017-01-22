Police: 16-year-old boy stole packages, left baby in getaway car

A teenager broke into a FedEx truck to swipe packages, took off in a car and then ditched it with a 1-year-old child in the back seat when police caught up with him Wednesday morning in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of two males stealing packages from a delivery truck about 10 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Wells, according to Chicago Police.

When officers arrived, the males fled the scene in their car and the officers followed them to an alley in the 5300 block of South Princeton, police said. The males abandoned their car and ran away.

A 1-year-old boy was found in the back seat of the car and was not injured, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for an evaluation and returned to his mother.

The 16-year-old boy was found in the back yard of a nearby home and was charged with two counts of resisting a peace officer, theft of lost/mislaid property and criminal trespass to residence, all misdemeanors, police said. The second male was released without being charged.