Police: 16-year-old found boy shot to death in South Shore

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:20 p.m. and found the teenager lying on the ground in the 7700 block of South Marquette, according to Chicago Police.

The boy had been shot in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.