Police: 17-year-old boy killed in Elgin crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night in northwest suburban Elgin, police said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the teenager was driving a Nissan Altima north on Randall Road and crossed the center line near South Street, according to Elgin police.

The Altima crashed into a southbound Pontiac on Randall Road, then continued north in the southbound lanes, where it struck a Dodge Grand Caravan, police said. After the crash with the Caravan, the Altima left the roadway and came to rest on the west side of the street.

The boy was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in Hampshire.

A passenger in the Altima, a 15-year-old girl from Carpentersville, was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where she was treated and released, police said.

The 30-year-old woman from Elgin driving the Caravan and her 67-year-old passenger were also taken to Sherman Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The driver of the Pontiac, a 21-year-old man from Geneva, was not injured.

Streets in the area were closed for about four hours after the crash, police said. The department’s Traffic Unit and the Kane County coroner’s office are investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call (847) 289-2660.