Police: 18-year-old man killed in Elgin shooting

An 18-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after being shot in northwest suburban Elgin.

The man was shot about 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Maple Lane, a statement from Elgin Police said

He was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago, where he died, police said. The Kane County coroner’s office was not immediately available to confirm the fatality.

Anyone with information should call the police Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600.