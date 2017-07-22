Police: 18-year-old man shot dead, 56-year-old hurt in Marquette Park

An 18-year-old man was shot to death and another man was seriously hurt Saturday evening in a Marquette Park neighborhood attack on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 9:41 p.m. when a male walked up in the 7100 block of South Artesian and fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man died at Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He had been shot in the back and chest. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The older man, a 56-year-old, was shot in the side of his body, and he was listed in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No suspects were in custody Saturday.