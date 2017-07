Police: 18-year-old man shot to death in Back of the Yards

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

He was shot in both legs about 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.