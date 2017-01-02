Police: 18-year-old missing girl and baby might be on South Side

Lucille Beasley-Brown and her three-month-old daughter Santana Jones went missing Monday. | Chicago Police photo

Chicago Police are searching for an 18-year-old girl and her infant daughter who went missing Monday.

Lucille Beasley-Brown left home Monday with her 3-month-old daughter, Santana Jones, according to a missing person alert from police, who did not provide their home address.

Beasley-Brown was described as a 5-foot, 105-pound black girl with blonde hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She might be wearing a dark North Face coat.

Police said Beasley-Brown and her daughter might be in the 8700 block of South Kimbark.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380, or 911.