19-year-old man shot dead in Calumet City

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in south suburban Calumet City.

About 6 p.m., emergency crews found Jaylen Hayes with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1300 block of Burnham Avenue, according to Calumet City police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was taken to a Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he died at 6:22 p.m., authorities said. Hayes lived on the same block where he was killed, but the shooting did not happen at his home.

Anyone with information in the homicide investigation is asked to call police at (708) 868-2500.