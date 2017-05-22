Police: 19-year-old man steals marijuana from parked car in Evanston

Police charged a 19-year-old Chicago man Friday with stealing marijuana from a parked car in north suburban Evanston.

At 4:19 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 bock of Brummel Street, where a resident said someone was burglarizing a vehicle on the street, according to a statement from Evanston police.

Once officers spotted Evan J. Quarles, he ran away, police said. Quarles was taken into custody in the 800 block of Dobson Street, where a white container with loose change and approximately 2 grams of marijuana were recovered.

The owner of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Skokie woman, said the white container was hers and inside of her car, police said.

Quarles was charged with one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.