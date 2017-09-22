Police: 2 armed robberies happened 20 minutes apart in Waukegan

Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened 20 minutes apart Thursday night in north suburban Waukegan.

The first robbery happened about 9:25 p.m. when a male was approached by two men who robbed him in the 900 block of Judge Place, according to Waukegan police.

The first suspect was described as a 6-foot black man in his late 20s with a thin build; and the second was a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man in his early 30s with an athletic build, police said. The first suspect was armed with a handgun.

The second robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Butrick Street, where a man was approached by two males who robbed him, police said.

The first suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man in his 20s armed with a handgun, police said. The second was a 5-foot-9 male.

In both robberies, the suspects stole money and property before running away, police said.

Authorities are currently investigating the robberies as separate incidents, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.