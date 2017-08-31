Police: 2 armed robberies reported on same day in Back of the Yards

Police are warning of two armed robberies that happened about 90 minutes apart Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, at least one suspect approached the victim while armed with a handgun or Taser and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened at 7:19 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Honore, while another robbery occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Western, police said.

The suspects were described as black males, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, weighing between 140 and 180 pounds and standing between 5-foot-3 and 6-foot-3, police said. One suspect may have had black braids and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on the armed robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.