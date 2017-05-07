Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Police investigate after two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in the 11000 block of South Eberhart early Wednesday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, police said.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 1:17 a.m. in front of a house in the 11000 block of South Eberhart when several males in a black SUV fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

Two of the men, whose ages were not immediately known, were dead at the scene, police said. One had been shot in the chest while the other was shot in the back.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the right wrist was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, while a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right arm was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.